AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-30

FPCCI slams federal, KP govts for ‘ignoring’ budget proposals

Recorder Report Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

PESHAWAR: FPCCI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region expressed dismay over ignoring budget proposals by federal and provincial governments.

The reservations were raised during a post budget consultative meeting held here at FPCCI regional office, said in a statement here on Sunday.

The session was presided over by FPCCI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regional vice president Aun Ali Syed and Regional Chairman Haji Muhammad Afzal.

The meeting was attended by the representatives from Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with different chambers of the province. The members of the business community also participated through zoom in the meeting.

Traders and office-bearers of various chambers expressed serious apprehensions over the recently passed federal and provincial budgets, calling them a major obstacle in the path of economic progress.

Every business sector will not adversely affect the budget but it will also have grave negative impacts, the traders said.

The office-bearers from merged districts during the session raised concerns over abolishment of tax exemptions and made several demands.

Earlier, Aun Ali Syed and Haji Muhammad Afzal in their keynote remarks termed the increase in ratio of existing taxes along with imposing new levies as anti-business and people and economic hostile decisions, demanding to hold a meaningful dialogue.

Keeping in view the proposals and demands of the participants, Aun Ali Syed and Haji Muhammad Afzal asked the chambers to submit reservations/issues associated with the provincial budget in written form to FPCCI.

FPCCI office-bearers said that an immediate meeting will be held with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to put the ground realities before him and ensure workable correction in budget and to remove reservation of KP’s business community and provide an enabling environment for business and trade.

The FPCCI office-bearers made it clear that they are united for national economic progress and resolution of the business community issues and ruled out any grouping in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI budget proposals KP govts

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI slams federal, KP govts for ‘ignoring’ budget proposals

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

CDC re-brands its ‘CGP’ as ‘Asaan Connect’

Revised seniority list: President declares Justice Dogar IHC’s senior-most judge

Halal seafood industry: Pakistan, Vietnam agree to expand cooperation

NDMA warns of urban flash floods

PM meets Ch Nisar, asks him to rejoin PML-N

Read more stories