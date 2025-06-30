FPCCI slams federal, KP govts for ‘ignoring’ budget proposals

PESHAWAR: FPCCI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region expressed dismay over ignoring budget proposals by federal and provincial governments.

The reservations were raised during a post budget consultative meeting held here at FPCCI regional office, said in a statement here on Sunday.

The session was presided over by FPCCI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regional vice president Aun Ali Syed and Regional Chairman Haji Muhammad Afzal.

The meeting was attended by the representatives from Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with different chambers of the province. The members of the business community also participated through zoom in the meeting.

Traders and office-bearers of various chambers expressed serious apprehensions over the recently passed federal and provincial budgets, calling them a major obstacle in the path of economic progress.

Every business sector will not adversely affect the budget but it will also have grave negative impacts, the traders said.

The office-bearers from merged districts during the session raised concerns over abolishment of tax exemptions and made several demands.

Earlier, Aun Ali Syed and Haji Muhammad Afzal in their keynote remarks termed the increase in ratio of existing taxes along with imposing new levies as anti-business and people and economic hostile decisions, demanding to hold a meaningful dialogue.

Keeping in view the proposals and demands of the participants, Aun Ali Syed and Haji Muhammad Afzal asked the chambers to submit reservations/issues associated with the provincial budget in written form to FPCCI.

FPCCI office-bearers said that an immediate meeting will be held with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to put the ground realities before him and ensure workable correction in budget and to remove reservation of KP’s business community and provide an enabling environment for business and trade.

The FPCCI office-bearers made it clear that they are united for national economic progress and resolution of the business community issues and ruled out any grouping in this regard.

