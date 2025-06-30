21 die in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: Twenty-one died and 10 others injured in rains, floods/flash floods and land slide related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said updates released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday.

It said that since June 27 till various incidents triggered by rains, strong winds, flash floods, and landslides have resulted in the loss of 21 people and injuries to 10 others in the province. The deceased include 7 men, 5 women, and 9 children. The injured include 6 men, 3 women, and 1 child.

It further states that a total of 57 houses were damaged including 51 partial and 6 completely destroyed due to the rains. These incidents occurred across multiple districts, including Swat, Abbottabad, Lower Chitral, Buner, Swabi, Kurram, Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, and Torghar.

District Swat where the tragedy of the drowning of 18 tourists occurred was reported as the worst affected district, with 14 deaths and 6 injuries.

PDMA has directed the concerned district administrations to immediately provide assistance to the affected families and ensuring best medical treatment to the injured.

The rain spell is expected to continue until July 1. PDMA had already issued alerts to the district administrations to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, the authority is in continuous contact with all district administrations, relevant departments, and relief organizations.

