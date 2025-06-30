AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-30

21 die in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

Recorder Report Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

PESHAWAR: Twenty-one died and 10 others injured in rains, floods/flash floods and land slide related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said updates released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday.

It said that since June 27 till various incidents triggered by rains, strong winds, flash floods, and landslides have resulted in the loss of 21 people and injuries to 10 others in the province. The deceased include 7 men, 5 women, and 9 children. The injured include 6 men, 3 women, and 1 child.

It further states that a total of 57 houses were damaged including 51 partial and 6 completely destroyed due to the rains. These incidents occurred across multiple districts, including Swat, Abbottabad, Lower Chitral, Buner, Swabi, Kurram, Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, and Torghar.

District Swat where the tragedy of the drowning of 18 tourists occurred was reported as the worst affected district, with 14 deaths and 6 injuries.

PDMA has directed the concerned district administrations to immediately provide assistance to the affected families and ensuring best medical treatment to the injured.

The rain spell is expected to continue until July 1. PDMA had already issued alerts to the district administrations to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, the authority is in continuous contact with all district administrations, relevant departments, and relief organizations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

rain PDMA

Comments

200 characters

21 die in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

CDC re-brands its ‘CGP’ as ‘Asaan Connect’

Revised seniority list: President declares Justice Dogar IHC’s senior-most judge

Halal seafood industry: Pakistan, Vietnam agree to expand cooperation

NDMA warns of urban flash floods

PM meets Ch Nisar, asks him to rejoin PML-N

Read more stories