Prices of important kitchen items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of important kitchen items, like vegetables, pulses, sugar, live chicken/meat, cooking oil/ghee, flour and other was witnessed in the retail market, said in a weekly market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

In retail market, price of live chicken has gone up, available at Rs345 per kilogram against the price of Rs330/kg, showing an increase of Rs15 per kilogram, the survey noted. Price of farm eggs remained high as being sold at Rs360 per dozen.

Cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg in the open market. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs2500/kg in the open market, the survey added.

It noted prices of various varieties and brands of cooking oil/ghee remained unchanged in the open market.

Price of sugar has further increased at Rs180/ kg from Rs175/kg, the survey said.

Furthermore, the survey said one kilogram tomato was available at Rs50 and 60 and Rs70/kg in the open market, according to the survey. Onion was being sold at Rs70-80/kg in the previous week while some vendors and dealers charged a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg, the survey said.

Peas was being sold at Rs150/180 per kg against the price of Rs120/kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs120/ kilo, and curry Rs70/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs150/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs600-700/ kg. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70/ kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/ kg in the retail market.

Price of flour was stable in the retail market as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-1800 and Rs1900/sac and brown coloured flour sac at Rs1500-1600/sac in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

The survey said dal mash was available at Rs480/kg against the Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs360/kg against Rs320/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs320/kg against Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/ kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white Channa from Rs360/kg.

The prices of the fruits: Apple was available from Rs250-300 and Rs400-500/kg, banana at Rs200-250/dozen, pomegranate at Rs400-500 per kg, guava at Rs250-300/kg.

