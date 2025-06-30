AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-30

SCF, PPAF enhance disaster preparedness in Thatta

Recorder Report Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

HYDERABAD: In anticipation of potential heavy monsoon rains forecasted by the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, the Sindh Community Foundation (SCF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), has distributed emergency response kits to grassroots Village Organizations (VOs) in two union councils Bijoro and Gaarho under its Social Services and Climate Resilience Project.

These union councils, situated in one of Sindh’s most climate-vulnerable district, have repeatedly experienced floods; disasters to strengthen local disaster preparedness, SCF provided emergency response kits containing 19 essential items, which will be shared among 5 to 10 villages per UC. The kits aim to enhance communities’ ability to respond rapidly and independently during crises.

At the distribution ceremony, Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF, stated: “Thatta has faced multiple climate shocks over the years. Without local preparedness, communities are left vulnerable. These efforts build the foundation for effective, community-led emergency response.”

In addition to distributing kits, SCF has trained local residents through a tailored emergency preparedness module. Emergency response teams have been established in each participating village to ensure timely action during any disaster.

K.B. Bhahrani, Additional Director of the Social Welfare Department in Thatta, commended SCF’s leadership and commitment to grassroots resilience.

Abdullah Khush, SCF Project Manager, added: “Disaster preparedness cannot succeed without active community involvement. These efforts ensure that people are not only informed but also equipped.” This initiative showcases a shift toward proactive, community-based climate resilience. As extreme weather events become more frequent, localized, people-centered preparedness is key to reducing vulnerability and protecting lives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPAF SCF Thatta disaster preparedness

Comments

200 characters

SCF, PPAF enhance disaster preparedness in Thatta

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

CDC re-brands its ‘CGP’ as ‘Asaan Connect’

Revised seniority list: President declares Justice Dogar IHC’s senior-most judge

Halal seafood industry: Pakistan, Vietnam agree to expand cooperation

NDMA warns of urban flash floods

PM meets Ch Nisar, asks him to rejoin PML-N

Read more stories