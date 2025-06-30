SCF, PPAF enhance disaster preparedness in Thatta

HYDERABAD: In anticipation of potential heavy monsoon rains forecasted by the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, the Sindh Community Foundation (SCF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), has distributed emergency response kits to grassroots Village Organizations (VOs) in two union councils Bijoro and Gaarho under its Social Services and Climate Resilience Project.

These union councils, situated in one of Sindh’s most climate-vulnerable district, have repeatedly experienced floods; disasters to strengthen local disaster preparedness, SCF provided emergency response kits containing 19 essential items, which will be shared among 5 to 10 villages per UC. The kits aim to enhance communities’ ability to respond rapidly and independently during crises.

At the distribution ceremony, Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF, stated: “Thatta has faced multiple climate shocks over the years. Without local preparedness, communities are left vulnerable. These efforts build the foundation for effective, community-led emergency response.”

In addition to distributing kits, SCF has trained local residents through a tailored emergency preparedness module. Emergency response teams have been established in each participating village to ensure timely action during any disaster.

K.B. Bhahrani, Additional Director of the Social Welfare Department in Thatta, commended SCF’s leadership and commitment to grassroots resilience.

Abdullah Khush, SCF Project Manager, added: “Disaster preparedness cannot succeed without active community involvement. These efforts ensure that people are not only informed but also equipped.” This initiative showcases a shift toward proactive, community-based climate resilience. As extreme weather events become more frequent, localized, people-centered preparedness is key to reducing vulnerability and protecting lives.

