Forces eliminate two Indian-backed terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Two Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed and two others arrested in an operation by security forces in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in Duki district after reports of the presence of terrorists affiliated with “Fitna-e-Hindustan” (a terror proxy backed by India), according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR stated that the hideout of the terrorists was effectively targeted. In the ensuing gun battle, two Indian-backed militants were killed, and two were taken into custody. Weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who were reportedly involved in multiple terrorist activities.

The military spokesperson affirmed that security forces remain committed to eradicating Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and vowed that such terrorists and their facilitators will be brought to justice.

