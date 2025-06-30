Turkish spy chief talks Gaza truce with senior Hamas leader

ISTANBUL: Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met senior Hamas leaders on Sunday for talks on Gaza’s humanitarian tragedy and efforts to reach a ceasefire, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Kalin held talks with Mohammad Darwish, head of the political council of Hamas that rules Gaza, and his delegation at an undisclosed location, Anadolu said, citing security sources.

They discussed the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and Turkey’s efforts to end the war and “ensure the immediate passage of aid” to the territory.

They also spoke of “the need to reach a consensus among Palestinian groups during this critical period... (and) the steps to be taken to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” the sources said.

The meeting came after US President Donald Trump voiced optimism about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, saying Friday it could happen “within the next week”.

Mediators have engaged in months of negotiations aimed at ending 20 months of war in Gaza, where Israel stopped all food entering over two months ago, leading to warnings of famine.

It has since allowed a resumption of food deliveries through the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation involving US security contractors, with Israeli troops at the periphery.