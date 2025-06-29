AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Iran says no threat to UN nuclear watchdog chief, inspectors

AFP Published June 29, 2025

TEHRAN: Iran said Sunday it posed no threat to the head of the UN nuclear watchdog and its inspectors after an Iranian newspaper called for the execution of the International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi.

Russia says it wants Iran to keep cooperating with UN nuclear watchdog

"No, there is not any threat" against the inspectors or the director general, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said in an interview with US broadcaster CBS when asked about calls in an ultra-conservative newspaper for the agency's chief to be executed as a spy. The ambassador said inspectors in Iran were "in safe conditions".

