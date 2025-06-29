AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran-Israel war opens ‘new road’ for Mideast: US envoy to Turkiye

AFP Published 29 Jun, 2025 09:42pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

ISTANBUL: The Iran-Israel war has opened the way to a “new road” for the Middle East in which Turkiye will have a key role to play, Washington’s envoy to Turkiye said Sunday.

“What just happened between Israel and Iran is an opportunity for all of us to say: ‘Time out. Let’s create a new road’ (and) Turkiye is key in that new road,” Ambassador Tom Barrack told the Anadolu state news agency.

“The Middle East is ready to have a new dialogue, people are tired of the same old story,” he said, saying it was essential for decades-long enmities to be reframed.

Israel, he said, was “in the process of being redefined” and its regional neighbours needed to reach agreement with it.

“(Syrian) President (Ahmed) al-Sharaa has indicated that he doesn’t hate Israel and that he wants peace on that border. I think that will also happen with Lebanon. It’s a necessity to have an agreement with Israel,” he said.

Iran to hold ‘historic’ funeral for slain top military, nuclear figures

What is happening in Syria is “in big part due to Turkiye” – a key backer of the Islamist-led rebels who toppled Bashar al-Assad and now form the Damascus government – and Turkiye could play a central role in changing the regional narrative, he said.

US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan “see that this is an opportunity at a really interesting point in both of their lives where they can change the dialogue,” he said.

“And dialogue in the Middle East takes strong leadership.”

Barrack also said he believed there would be a ceasefire soon in the deadly Gaza war which would also speed up a shift in regional thinking.

“We’re going to see a ceasefire in Gaza in the near future, I think we have the right team on it,” he told Anadolu.

“Everybody is starting to move back towards the Abraham Accords, especially as the Gaza situation dissipates,” he said referring to the US-sponsored agreements struck by Israel to normalise ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

And he expressed confidence that Turkiye and Israel – whose relationship has been shattered by the Gaza war – would resume their former ties.

“It can happen again, it’s not a religious issue, it’s a misunderstanding of territorial desires. So having a discussion, a dialogue.. will take place.”

Iran Middle East Iran Israel war Middle East crisis Middle East tensions Iran nuclear facilities Iran israel ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Iran-Israel war opens ‘new road’ for Mideast: US envoy to Turkiye

Iran says 71 killed in Israeli strike on Evin Prison

China rolls over $3.4 billion of commercial loans to Pakistan, says source

USF approves Rs7.5bn for mobile connectivity, high-speed internet projects

Two terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Duki district: ISPR

LTO Karachi recovers record-breaking Rs31bn outstanding taxes: FBR

Roosevelt Hotel privatization: No base price determined: PC

Three killed, 6 injured in stampede at Indian chariot festival

Trump slams Israel’s prosecutors over Netanyahu corruption trial

Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

Developing states’ debt service tops $921bn: UN

Read more stories