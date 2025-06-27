AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran to hold ‘historic’ funeral for slain top military, nuclear figures

AFP Published 27 Jun, 2025 05:58pm

TEHRAN: Iran will hold what it described as “historic” funeral proceedings in Tehran on Saturday for 60 killed in its 12-day war with Israel, including top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

The commemorations will begin at 0800 local time (0430 GMT) at Enghelab (Revolution) Square in central Tehran, followed by a funeral procession to Azadi (Freedom) Square, about 11 kilometres (7 miles) away.

“A brief ceremony will be held there, then the processions of the martyrs will go toward Azadi Square,” said Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of Tehran’s Islamic Development Coordination Council, in a televised interview Friday.

“Tomorrow will be a historic day for Islamic Iran and the revolution,” he added.

Among the dead is General Mohammad Bagheri, a major general in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and the second-in-command of the armed forces after supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He will be buried alongside his wife and daughter, a journalist for a local media outlet, all killed in an Israeli attack.

Nuclear scientist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, also killed in the attacks, will be buried with his wife.

Four women and four children are among those to be honoured at the funeral ceremony.

The war erupted on June 13 when Israel launched strikes that it said were aimed at halting Iran from developing a nuclear weapon – a charge Tehran denies.

Israeli strikes killed at least 30 top commanders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, according to local media, including its commander-in-chief Hossein Salami and the head of its aerospace forces, Amirali Hajizadeh, who oversaw the country’s ballistic missile programme.

So far, there is no indication that Khamenei will attend the funeral on Saturday.

Alive but weakened, Iran’s Khamenei faces new challenges

He has previously attended ceremonies for high-ranking Iranian authorities, including late president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last year.

The Iranian health ministry says at least 627 civilians were killed and nearly 4,900 wounded in the Israeli attacks.

Iran’s strikes on Israel also killed 28 people, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel Iran Iran nuclear programme Israeli strikes Iranian oil Iran Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project Iran Israel war iran Israel Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz Israel Iran war Iran nuclear facilities Iran israel ceasefire Iran nuclear project Iranian presidency Nuclear Iran

Comments

200 characters

Iran to hold ‘historic’ funeral for slain top military, nuclear figures

Supreme Court declares PTI not eligible for reserved seats

World Bank reaffirms commitment to $40bn CPF with Pakistan

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

Rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Nine dead, 14 missing as flash flood sweeps tourists in Swat River

NDMA issues impact-based weather alerts as monsoon rains lash Pakistan

Philip Morris accepts buyback price of Rs1,300 for voluntary delisting from PSX

US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’

India, Russia discussed supply of missile systems, upgrades to fighter jets, New Delhi says

Israel would have killed Iran’s Khamenei if given opportunity: Katz

Read more stories