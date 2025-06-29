AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets end higher on Iran ceasefire, US rate cut expectations

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2025 06:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Sunday, rebounding to levels last seen before the recent Iran-Israel conflict, as a holding ceasefire and growing expectations of U.S. rate cuts lifted investor sentiment.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1.2%, led by a 2.3% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 3.3% increase in Riyad Bank.

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday raised its 2025 GDP growth forecast for Saudi Arabia to 3.5% from 3%, partly on the back of demand for government-led projects, and supported by the OPEC+ group’s plan to phase out oil production cuts.

The world’s largest group of oil producers, OPEC+, is set to announce another big increase of 411,000 barrels per day in production for August as it looks to regain market share, Reuters reported on Friday, citing four delegates from the group.

Gulf shares rise as Iran-Israel ceasefire holds

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco’s shares finished flat.

Qatar stock index gained 0.8%, with almost all its constituents in positive territory, including the country’s largest lender, Qatar National Bank, which rose 1.2%.

Investor focus also shifted toward potential U.S. monetary policy easing amid speculation that President Donald Trump may replace the Federal Reserve chair early, fuelling expectations of a more dovish stance from the central bank.

The Fed’s decision affects monetary policy in the Gulf where most currencies, including the Saudi riyal, are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.6% higher, with Commercial International Bank climbing 1.2% higher.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 1.2% to 11,203

QATAR added 0.8% to 10,768

EGYPT added 0.6% to 33,207

BAHRAIN gained 0.9% to 1,937

OMAN eased 0.2% to 4,507

KUWAIT advanced 2.1% to 9,153

Gulf stocks

