AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,465 Decreased By -56.3 (-0.45%)
BR30 37,701 Decreased By -171.7 (-0.45%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf shares rise as Iran-Israel ceasefire holds

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 03:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous sessions amid rising oil prices as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding.

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the swift end to the air war between Iran and Israel and said Washington would likely seek a commitment from Tehran to end its nuclear ambitions at talks with Iranian officials next week.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index extended its gains to a fourth straight session, rising 0.2%, with most sectors in the green. Oil major Saudi Aramco added 0.3% and Red Sea International climbed 3%.

Modular house manufacturer Red Sea said on Wednesday it planned to float its mechanical, electrical and plumbing subsidiary on the Saudi market.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, were up 0.2% as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks signalled firm demand. Brent crude was trading at $67.83 a barrel by 0805 GMT.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index rose 0.4%, aided by a 5.3% advance in RAK Properties and a 0.6% gain in Borouge.

Petrochemical company Borouge said on Wednesday it would collaborate with Honeywell on a project to deliver the petrochemical industry’s first AI-driven control room.

Most Gulf markets in black despite regional conflict

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was up for a fifth straight session, advancing 0.6%, pushed up by the materials, industry and finance sectors.

Tolls operator Salik gained 1.8% and Emirates NBD, the emirate’s largest lender, added 0.6%.

The Qatari benchmark index was marginally up, propped up by gains in the materials, utilities and communications sectors.

Vodafone Qatar advanced 1.2% while Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, shed 0.3%.

Qatar Investment Authority and Canadian asset manager Fiera Capital have launched a $200 million fund to boost foreign and local investment into the Gulf state’s stock market, QIA said on Wednesday.

Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf shares rise as Iran-Israel ceasefire holds

Selling presssure at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicating torture, stands with global victims

Pakistan’s chemical maker to set up 1.1MW captive wind power project in Hub

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,335 in Pakistan

Japan’s Komatsu to establish $100mn maintenance facility in Karachi: report

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

US regulator orders Fannie, Freddie to consider crypto holdings in loan assessments

Read more stories