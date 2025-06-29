Govt not to discourage solarisation boom, committed to provide maximum relief: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday the government would not discourage solarisation boom in the country as he welcomed the ongoing process, which is regarded as the most inexpensive way of producing electricity in the world.

Addressing a launching ceremony of ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’, a power smart mobile application, developed by the Ministry of Energy, Power Division, the prime minister said Pakistan was among the few countries where the solarization process was rapidly taking place.

Referring to vital reforms in the power sectors, the prime minister termed the launch of the mobile app as a revolutionary reform step which would benefit the consumers.

Its introduction in five languages would improve the provincial coordination and harmony among the provinces, he added.

The prime minister said a series of reforms were being initiated in the relevant ministry for the last one year and spearheaded by the minister and his team who had been working hard and delivering substantial results.

In the past, he said the government had taken different vital decisions, and stressed upon more to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

Throughout Pakistan, the prime minister said, vital reforms were introduced in the DISCOs boards where merit-based appointments were made.

Effective steps were also taken against corrupt mafia, he said, adding for reduction in power prices, a task force and the minister concerned had really worked hard.

The prime minister, in his address telecast on national TV channels, referred to negotiations held with the Pakistani IPPs to bring down power tariff terming it ‘hard negotiations and a difficult phase’. Thus, price of per unit was reduced to Rs7.41 for the households.

While the government also held negotiations with the banks to settle down the circular debt issue which was a big achievement, he added.

The prime minister said when the prices of petroleum prices at the international market were sliding down, the government took its advantage and provided relief to the power consumers in the fortnightly petroleum products price adjustments.

Moreover, collective decision was taken to address the rebasing issues and by capping the per unit price under the same rate.

The prime minister also announced to end PTV fee charged from the power consumers in their monthly bills.

He also identified two challenges in the power sector, including power theft amounting to Rs500 billion and the difference between the high production and less consumption of electricity due to solarization in the country.

PM Shehbaz said the government was fully cognizant of the challenges and were exploring ways to take the country on the path of progress, besides ensuring to further reduce the power tariff for the industrial or household consumers.

Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, addressing the ceremony, said the government was depending upon use of latest technology to ensure transparency and provide relief to the consumers.

He said overbilling was a big issue and the government was able to reimburse billions of rupees charged in this regard to consumers.

Meter readers’ mechanism was now handed over to consumers through the developed app, Leghari said.