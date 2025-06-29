AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Master meets maestro as Luis Enrique prepares PSG for Messi challenge

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2025 11:09am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique will face former protege Lionel Messi on Sunday in a Club World Cup clash at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium that pits the European champions against Inter Miami’s team of former Barcelona veterans.

The 54-year-old Spaniard, who led PSG to the Champions League crown in May, will now be tasked with confronting the same player who helped him secure nine major titles during their distinguished three-year association at Barcelona.

“I had the chance to coach Leo Messi at the peak of his game. But his peak has actually lasted 10–15 years or more,” Enrique told reporters on Saturday.

“That’s why I’d say he’s the best football player in history… I had the chance to win every possible title with him at Barcelona.”

However, the PSG coach warned there is more to Inter Miami than just Messi.

“There’s no doubt whatsoever that they have the right skills and quality,” he added, noting that the American side’s lineup features former Barcelona players Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. Asked about neutralising the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Enrique stressed a collective approach.

“If we want to stop Leo Messi, we can’t rely on just one player because we’ll be dead. We need collective defence, he can dribble past any player.” Despite being favourites, PSG remain driven after lifting the Champions League trophy.

“We just won the Champions League, but we’re thirsty and eager to keep showing that there’s room for improvement,” he said. “What better place to do so than here in this amazing stadium, facing a team that includes Messi?”

mascherano ready for challenge

Luis Enrique also highlighted the involvement of former mentee Javier Mascherano as the opposing coach.

“He has everything it takes to become a top coach. I’m not surprised because I knew Mascherano very well as a player. He has been ready for a long time,” he said. Mascherano acknowledged the scale of the task facing PSG. “We are not naive and we know that we are the weaker team, but that doesn’t mean that they will kill us beforehand. We will fight,” the Argentine manager told reporters.

Chelsea boss lashes out at Club World Cup organisers after yet another weather delay

“The challenge tomorrow is to test ourselves against the best team in the world. We know how difficult the match will be.”

The knockout encounter represents a significant test for both sides, with PSG seeking to add global honours to their European success while Inter Miami aim to prove themselves against elite opposition.

