World Print 2025-06-29

Iran extends access to airspace for overflights after ceasefire

AFP Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

TEHRAN: Iran has expanded access to its airspace for international overflights following a ceasefire with Israel, though flight restrictions remain in place across much of the country, an official said Saturday.

“In addition to the eastern half of the country’s airspace being available for domestic, international and overflight operations, the airspace over the central and western parts of the country has now also been opened only for international overflights,” Majid Akhavan, spokesman for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, said in a statement carried by the IRNA state news agency.

Flights to and from airports in the north, south and west of the country, including Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini international airports, remained suspended, according to Akhavan. “All fellow citizens are requested not to go to airports located in the northern, southern and western regions of the country,” he said, urging travellers to follow updates through official sources only.

The move comes after Iran reopened its eastern airspace on Wednesday, following a ceasefire that ended 12 days of fighting with Israel.

Iran had closed its skies entirely on June 13 after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes, prompting Iranian missile retaliation.

Airports now operating include Mashhad in eastern Iran — which Israel claimed to have targeted during the conflict — as well as Chabahar in the southeast.

Flights in other regions remain suspended until further notice.

Iran ceasefire airspace

Comments

200 characters

