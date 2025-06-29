AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Markets Print 2025-06-29

Gold set for second weekly loss

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

NEW YORK: Gold declined on Friday and was headed for a second straight weekly loss, as the Israel-Iran ceasefire deal and progress on a US-China trade agreement dampened safe-haven demand, while investors awaited the US inflation data.

Spot gold slipped 1.2% to $3,288.55 per ounce as of 0643 GMT. Bullion has lost 2.3% this week. US gold futures fell 1.4% to $3,300.40. “The market is looking quite optimistic for the risky assets, so that’s weighing on gold prices,” said ANZ Commodity Strategist Soni Kumari.

De-escalation in the Middle East after the ceasefire and the progress in US-China trade talks are diminishing uncertainty from the market, sending prices further down, Kumari added.

Iranians and Israelis have welcomed a return to normal life after 12 days of the most intense confrontation ever between the countries and a ceasefire that took effect on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the US has reached an agreement with China on how to expedite rare earth shipments to the US, a White House official said on Thursday, amid efforts to end a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

Investors are awaiting the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure data at 1230 GMT for further insight into the Federal Reserve’s policy path, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting a 0.1% monthly increase and a 2.6% annual rise. Markets are currently pricing in a 63-basis-point rate cut this year, starting September. US President Donald Trump says that tame inflation means the Fed should already be reducing its policy rate, but only two Fed policymakers to date have embraced the possibility of a rate cut at the central bank’s July meeting. Spot silver fell 0.5% to $36.44 per ounce and platinum lost 2.8% to $1,378.18, after hitting its highest in nearly 11 years. Palladium gained 0.3% to $1,135.36, the highest since October 2024.

