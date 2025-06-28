PM Shehbaz welcomes Attribution Court’s supplementary award on Indus Waters Treaty

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the supplementary award issued by the Court of Arbitration under Permanent Court of Arbitration regarding the Indus Waters Treaty.

In a statement, he said the court’s decision has reinforced Pakistan’s stance that India cannot unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

He emphasized that work is ongoing on water resources, as water is our lifeline.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts of Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Awan.