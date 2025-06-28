AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel says missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis ‘most likely’ intercepted

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:35pm
The interception of a missile, that the Israeli military said to have been fired from Yemen, is seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, May 22, 2025. REUTERS
The interception of a missile, that the Israeli military said to have been fired from Yemen, is seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, May 22, 2025. REUTERS

The Israeli army said on Saturday that a missile fired from Yemen towards Israeli territory had been “most likely successfully intercepted”, while Yemen’s Houthi forces claimed responsibility for the launch.

Israel has threatened Yemen’s Houthi movement - which has been attacking Israel in what it says is solidarity with Gaza - with a naval and air blockade if its attacks on Israel persist.

The Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group was responsible for Saturday’s attack, adding that it fired a missile towards the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.

Israel strikes Yemen’s Hodeidah Port after Houthi attack on Israeli airport

Since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis, who control most of Yemen, have been firing at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade.

Most of the dozens of missiles and drones they have launched have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.

Yemen Houthis Israeli military Israeli troops Yemen Houthis Israeli strikes

Comments

200 characters

Israel says missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis ‘most likely’ intercepted

Pakistan leads emerging markets in sovereign risk recovery, says Bloomberg Intelligence

No price tag yet: govt denies $100mn valuation for Roosevelt Hotel

Stocks emerge as best-performing asset class in Pakistan for FY25

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 26 opposition members

Iran holds state funeral for top brass slain in war with Israel

Moderate to heavy showers continue in parts of Karachi

KSE-100 beats US, India & Germany to emerge among top global performers in FY25

PNSC eyes $700mn freight earnings amid fleet expansion

Trump hopeful for Gaza ceasefire, possibly ‘next week’

Read more stories