Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

ISLAMABAD: Despite fierce opposition heckling, the National Assembly on Friday approved supplementary and excess demands for grants totalling Rs818.79 billion for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, greenlighting additional spending across federal ministries and divisions.

The breakdown reveals Rs398.93 billion in supplementary grants approved for 2023-24, Rs389.86 billion for 2024-25, along with excess demands for grants of Rs30 billion for 2023-24.

The documents tabled before the House included the Schedule of Authorized Expenditure for the fiscal year 2025-26, the Schedule of Supplementary Authorized Expenditure for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25, and the Schedule of Excess Authorized Expenditure for 2023-24.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb laid key budgetary documents before the House in accordance with Article 83 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Aurangzeb expressed heartfelt gratitude to members of both the government and opposition for their active participation and valuable input in the federal budget process for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Addressing the National Assembly after the passage of budget, the finance minister said there was no doubt that contributions, and constructive feedback from both sides of the aisle had played a vital role in the successful completion of the budget process.

He appreciated members of the treasury as well as the opposition for openly expressing their views during the debate, describing it as a hallmark of democratic culture.

He especially thanked the speaker of the National Assembly for allowing the opposition full opportunity to share their opinions, thereby, lending greater legitimacy to the parliamentary proceedings.

Senator Aurangzeb also acknowledged the efforts of parliamentary staff, officers, and other government employees who worked diligently throughout the session.

He lauded the secretaries and additional secretaries of both the National Assembly and Senate, commending their dedication and professionalism.

The minister made special mention of the legislative team that worked tirelessly, often through the night, to ensure error-free documentation of the budget.

He also recognised the contribution of the Law and Justice Division headed by Senator AzamNazeerTarar.

Further appreciation was extended to the teams of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), both in the opposition lobby and the National Assembly library, for their constant support and timely assistance during the budget session.

In recognition of the relentless efforts of officers and employees of the National Assembly, Senate, and various government departments, the minister announced a special honorarium equivalent to five basic salaries.

He also extended gratitude to the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance.

The grants approved by the House included, Airports Security Force, emergency relief and repatriation, Intelligence Bureau, atomic energy, Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Communications Division, Defence Division, federal government educational institutions in cantonments and garrisons, Defence Production Division, Economic Affairs Division, miscellaneous expenditure of Economic Affairs Division, Power Division, Higher Education Commission, superannuation allowances and pensions, grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure, Housing and Works Division, Information and Broadcasting Division, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, Interior Division, Islamabad Capital Territory, combined civil armed forces, Law and Justice Division, National Accountability Bureau, National Food Security and Research Division, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, Railways Division, Water Resources Division, federal miscellaneous investments and other loans and advances, development expenditure of ERRA, development expenditure of Suparco, development expenditure of Power Division, development expenditure of Finance Division, development expenditure of Interior Division, development expenditure of Water Resources Division, capital outlay on Maritime Affairs Division, Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division, Pakistan Post Office Department, defence services, Power Division, Federal Education and Professional Training Division, grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure, Federal Board of Revenue, Foreign Affairs Division, National Commission for Human Rights, National Commission on the Status of Women, Industries and Production Division, Information and Broadcasting Division, Interior Division, combined civil armed forces, National Accountability Bureau, National Food Security and Research Division, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, development expenditure of Board of Investment, development expenditure of Special Investment Facilitation Council Division, development expenditure of Defence Division, development expenditure of Power Division, development expenditure of Finance Division, development expenditure of Inter Provincial Coordination Division and capital outlay on Civil Works.

