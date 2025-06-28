AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
Print Print 2025-06-28

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week registered ended on June 26, 2025 has witnessed a reduction of 0.18 percent owing to a decrease in the prices of eggs by 12.27per cent, chicken 10.75per cent, bananas 2.75 per cent, onions 1.46per cent, potatoes 1.27 per cent, wheat flour 1.01 per cent, maash 0.49 per cent and moong 0.39 per cent, revealed SPI data released here on Friday by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The PBS on year-on-year (YoY) depicted a decrease of 1.52per cent in SPI owing to a reduction in the prices of onions 62.28per cent, tomatoes 40.70 per cent, electricity charges for Q1 37.62 per cent, garlic 27.06 per cent, potatoes 19.80per cent, maash19.75per cent, tea Lipton 17.93per cent, wheat flour 15.54per cent, masoor7.62per cent and diesel 1.93per cent.

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

While on YoY,a major increase was observed in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62per cent, sugar 27.35per cent, powdered milk 25.97per cent, moong24.42per cent, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) 17per cent, beef 15.74per cent, vegetable ghee 2.5 kg 12.87per cent, vegetable ghee 1kg 12.59per cent, gur10.99per cent, firewood 10.70per cent, lawn 10.48per cent, and bananas 8.71per cent.

On the other hand, on week on week basis increase is observed in the prices of electricity charges for Q1 6.88per cent, garlic 5.15 per cent, LPG 1.24 per cent, gur1.00 per cent, tomatoes 0.99 per cent, sugar 0.88 per cent, rice IRRI-6/9 0.69 per cent, milk fresh 0.38 per cent, curd 0.36 per cent, firewood 0.11 per cent and powdered milk 0.03 per cent.

