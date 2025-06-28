AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-28

Ruling coalition gets two-thirds majority in NA

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition, spearheaded by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), got its way to a two-thirds majority in National Assembly on Friday, after the Supreme Court ruling in the reserved seats’ case that handed the government a critical advantage.

In a narrow 7-5 decision, the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench overturned its own previous verdict. The ruling restored a Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision that denied reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) – a party backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The verdict delivered a windfall to the PML-N, which scooped up 15 extra seats. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), an ally of the government, walked away with four, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) that is not in government snagged three more.

No the government has blown past the 224 seats in the national assembly needed for a constitutional supermajority. That gives Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition not just control but dominance, allowing it to pass sweeping legislation or even amend the constitution with little resistance.

Before the top court’s ruling, the coalition’s tally was slimmer: PML-N held 110 seats, PPP 70, MQM-P 22, and PML-Q 5. Post-ruling, the PML-N now commands 125 seats, PPP rises to 74, and JUI-F clocks in at 11.

Meanwhile, the opposition led by the PTI-backed SIC has been effectively boxed in. Its strength has been reduced to 100 seats, including 80 from SIC, 8 independents aligned with PTI, and 8 from JUI-F’s split representation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP NA PTI PMLN PHC reserved seats ruling coalition SIC Reserved seats case

Comments

200 characters

Ruling coalition gets two-thirds majority in NA

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories