PTI assails SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday criticised on the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench verdict in the reserved seats review case, alleging that it was violation of the party’s constitutional rights.

Speaking at a presser following the apex court’s ruling, PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram termed the verdict a blatant attempt to trample on the will of the people and desecrate their votes. He alleged that the judgment was a dark stain in Pakistan’s constitutional and democratic history, exposing the catastrophic fallout of the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment. “This amendment has crippled the judiciary and wiped

He alleged that the judiciary was siding with a “privileged elite” while stabbing fairness in the back, redistributing ‘PTI’s hard-earned seats to parties rejected by the voters’.

Labelling the verdict as part of a vicious, ongoing campaign against PTI, Akram dredged up what he called a blatant electoral fraud of the February 8, 2024 polls to the relentless harassment and intimidation of party workers and candidates.

He claimed that the prolonged imprisonment of PTI chief Imran Khan and senior leaders was a punishment for daring to defend constitutional supremacy and democratic freedoms. He opined that the country can no longer claim to be a constitutional or representative democracy.

However, he reiterated his g faith in the masses and in Imran Khan’s leadership. “Truth will prevail. The constitution will be restored. And the people’s mandate will roar back to life.”

