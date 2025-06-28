AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-28

Iranian oil imports to China hit record high in June

Reuters Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 05:50am

SINGAPORE: China’s Iranian oil imports surged in June as shipments accelerated before the recent conflict in the region and demand from independent refineries improved, analysts said.

The world’s top oil importer and biggest buyer of Iranian crude brought in more than 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from June 1-20, according to ship-tracker Vortexa, a record high based on the firm’s data.

Kpler’s data put the month-to-date average of China’s Iranian oil and condensate imports at 1.46 million bpd as of June 27, up from one million bpd in May.

The rising imports are fuelled in part by the accelerated discharge of high volumes of Iranian oil on the water after export loadings from Iran reached a multi-year high of 1.83 million bpd in May, Kpler data showed.

It typically takes at least one month for Iranian oil to reach Chinese ports.

Robust loadings in May and early June mean China’s Iran imports are poised to remain elevated, Kpler and Vortexa analysts said.

Independent Chinese “teapot” refineries, the main buyers of Iranian oil, also showed strong demand for the discount barrels as their stockpiles depleted, said Xu Muyu, Kpler’s senior analyst.

A possible relaxing of US President Donald Trump’s policy on Iranian oil sanctions could further bolster Chinese buying, she added.

Oil Iranian oil CHINA OIL IMPORT Iran Israel war

Comments

200 characters

Iranian oil imports to China hit record high in June

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories