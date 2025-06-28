AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
Tabeer programme: PSDF sets new standard in world workforce mobilization

Recorder Report Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 06:23am

LAHORE: Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) is setting a new standard in international workforce mobilization by acting as a true one-window solution for confirmed overseas placements under PSDF - Tabeer – International Placement a flagship programme under Chief Minister’s Skilled Punjab Initiative.

Through PSDF - Tabeer – International Placement program, PSDF has already placed over 100 highly trained Pakistani graduates in Saudi Arabia’s construction and hospitality sectors, managing every step- from demand-driven skills development and internationally recognized certification to job confirmation and visa processing under one roof.

PSDF’s model begins with close collaboration with Saudi industry partners to develop training that match precise employer requirements.

Candidates undergo rigorous screening, complete technical and soft-skills modules and sit for assessment panels jointly administered by PSDF and their future employers. Only those who meet the exacting standards receive confirmed job offers before departure, ensuring zero uncertainty for both trainees and recruiters.

“By guaranteeing confirmed placements and handling the entire process end to end, PSDF removes traditional barriers and risk for our graduates,” said Ahmed Khan, CEO of PSDF. “Our integrated approach means candidates arrive in Saudi Arabia fully prepared, with visas in hand and contracts signed—ready to contribute from day one.”

Early feedback from participants underscores the impact: graduates are already earning competitive salaries in Saudi Arabia, remitting foreign earnings back to their families in Punjab and catalyzing economic uplift in their home communities. Meanwhile, Saudi employers benefit from a reliable pipeline of job-ready professionals who understand local workplace expectations and regulatory requirements.

Building on this success, PSDF is preparing to expand its one-window placement service into additional Gulf Cooperation Council markets and new sectors such as healthcare and retail, aiming to increase its placement numbers by year’s end and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global talent marketplace as trained human export powerhouse.

