Outages in some areas restored: Power supply remains stable: KE

KARACHI: The city witnessed its first monsoon spell, bringing gusty winds and scattered showers. Despite sporadic, heavy downpours across the city, uninterrupted power supply continued through over 1,600 out of 2,100 feeders.

Following established safety protocols, KE briefly isolated supply on feeders serving low-lying, and on circuits with a high incidence of illegal hooks (kundas).

Meanwhile, field teams were also immediately mobilised to restore electricity to affected areas while strictly following safety protocols.

Restoration began the moment conditions allowed, and most affected areas were re-energised swiftly. KE management will continue to remain vigilant and in close contact with civic agencies and city administration as the first monsoon spell continues.

“We urge citizens to remain cautious and maintain a safe distance from all electrical infrastructure, including low-hanging wires and entangled TV or internet cables,” said Imran Rana, spokesperson K-Electric.

“Extra care should also be taken inside homes—avoid touching switches or wires that may have been exposed to rain,” Rana added.

