Iran-Israel ceasefire: Pakistan's balanced role earned world appreciation: Mian Zahid

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that Pakistan's constructive, neutral and balanced role in the Iran-Israel ceasefire has earned international appreciation.

He said Pakistan acted with wisdom to safeguard the broader interests of the Muslim Ummah, regional stability, and the global economy.

Mian Zahid Hussain stated that the ceasefire has led to a noticeable decline in global oil prices, providing relief to both consumers and businesses worldwide. If the conflict had escalated, crude oil prices could have exceeded 110 dollars per barrel, severely aggravating global inflation and pushing developing economies under immense economic pressure.

He noted that the reduction in tensions would help revive shipping routes, lower insurance costs, enhance the environment for maritime trade, and mitigate disruptions in the global supply chain. Countries like Pakistan will benefit from smoother delivery of energy and essential commodities.

Mian Zahid added that the recent war had exposed weaknesses in Israel's defense systems and cast doubt on its military claims. He emphasized that victory cannot be achieved solely through propaganda.

Urging Iran to reassess its nuclear, defense, and foreign policies in light of current realities, he said the country should now strive to eliminate the economic sanctions that have hindered its development for four decades. By shifting its focus towards economic revival, similar to China's path, Iran can unlock sustained growth.

He stressed that lasting peace in the Middle East requires sincere efforts. Iran should reconsider its ties with India in light of New Delhi's strategic alliance with Israel during the conflict. He also warned Iran to remain cautious of voices claiming that the US failed to destroy its nuclear program; as such narratives could invite further attacks.

The business leader said that Iran's top priority now must be the removal of sanctions and economic rehabilitation. Meanwhile, Pakistan should expand its diplomatic footprint in the Middle East and continue to play an active role in protecting the shared interests of the Muslim world.

He emphasized that the plight of Palestinians must not be ignored. Thousands of innocent Palestinians have been martyred, and millions have been displaced. The international community must stop Israel from continuing this bloodshed. The United Nations' failure to respond effectively has undermined its credibility. He reiterated that Palestinians deserve peace, protection, and justice just as much as any other nation.

He concluded by stating that this war has proven once again that conflicts bring no real gains. Now is the time for all regional countries to abandon the arms race and focus on the welfare and progress of their people.

Mian Zahid expressed hope that the current ceasefire will be transformed into lasting peace through responsible actions from all parties, ensuring that future generations are spared from the horrors of war.

