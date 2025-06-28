AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-28

Iran-Israel ceasefire: Pakistan's balanced role earned world appreciation: Mian Zahid

Recorder Report Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 06:29am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that Pakistan's constructive, neutral and balanced role in the Iran-Israel ceasefire has earned international appreciation.

He said Pakistan acted with wisdom to safeguard the broader interests of the Muslim Ummah, regional stability, and the global economy.

Mian Zahid Hussain stated that the ceasefire has led to a noticeable decline in global oil prices, providing relief to both consumers and businesses worldwide. If the conflict had escalated, crude oil prices could have exceeded 110 dollars per barrel, severely aggravating global inflation and pushing developing economies under immense economic pressure.

He noted that the reduction in tensions would help revive shipping routes, lower insurance costs, enhance the environment for maritime trade, and mitigate disruptions in the global supply chain. Countries like Pakistan will benefit from smoother delivery of energy and essential commodities.

Mian Zahid added that the recent war had exposed weaknesses in Israel's defense systems and cast doubt on its military claims. He emphasized that victory cannot be achieved solely through propaganda.

Urging Iran to reassess its nuclear, defense, and foreign policies in light of current realities, he said the country should now strive to eliminate the economic sanctions that have hindered its development for four decades. By shifting its focus towards economic revival, similar to China's path, Iran can unlock sustained growth.

He stressed that lasting peace in the Middle East requires sincere efforts. Iran should reconsider its ties with India in light of New Delhi's strategic alliance with Israel during the conflict. He also warned Iran to remain cautious of voices claiming that the US failed to destroy its nuclear program; as such narratives could invite further attacks.

The business leader said that Iran's top priority now must be the removal of sanctions and economic rehabilitation. Meanwhile, Pakistan should expand its diplomatic footprint in the Middle East and continue to play an active role in protecting the shared interests of the Muslim world.

He emphasized that the plight of Palestinians must not be ignored. Thousands of innocent Palestinians have been martyred, and millions have been displaced. The international community must stop Israel from continuing this bloodshed. The United Nations' failure to respond effectively has undermined its credibility. He reiterated that Palestinians deserve peace, protection, and justice just as much as any other nation.

He concluded by stating that this war has proven once again that conflicts bring no real gains. Now is the time for all regional countries to abandon the arms race and focus on the welfare and progress of their people.

Mian Zahid expressed hope that the current ceasefire will be transformed into lasting peace through responsible actions from all parties, ensuring that future generations are spared from the horrors of war.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Mian Zahid Hussain Iran Israel war Iran israel ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Iran-Israel ceasefire: Pakistan's balanced role earned world appreciation: Mian Zahid

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories