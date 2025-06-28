HCSTSI team participates in ‘Financing Agreement Signing’ ceremony

HYDERABAD: A high-level delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) participated in the “Financing Agreement Signing Ceremony” and the event organized in connection with the Global Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Day (MSMEs Day).

The delegation was led by Acting President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, who was invited as the Chief Guest at the prestigious event. The program was organized by the Sindh Agricultural and Forestry Workers Coordinating Organization (SAFWCO) under the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project, aimed at supporting and financing MSMEs. On this occasion, selected SMEs were awarded grants of Rs. 10 million and Rs. 20 million.

While addressing the ceremony, Ahmed Idrees Chohan highlighted that the Global MSMEs Day, observed annually on June 27 under the United Nations, serves as a reminder that small and medium enterprises are the backbone of any economy. In a developing country like Pakistan, MSMEs are key drivers of employment, innovation and economic sustainability.

He appreciated the efforts of SAFWCO, GRASP, European Union (EU), International Trade Centre (ITC), Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and other partner institutions for making financial support for SMEs a reality and celebrating the day with full spirit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025