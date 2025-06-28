AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-28

Wall Street indexes hit fresh peaks on trade, Fed cut optimism

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:28am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Friday, pushing the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to intraday record highs as investors pinned their hopes on deeper interest-rate cuts and the US striking deals with its biggest trading partners.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both rose more than 0.5%, surpassing their previous peaks touched in February and December, respectively. The Nasdaq looked on course to confirm a bull market, having recovered more than 20% from a trough in April.

“I think the driver for that momentum clearly is the dissipation of concerns over the magnitude of tariffs. That was the biggest concern in the early April time frame and I think that headwind seems to be dissipating a bit,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration’s trade deals with other countries could be done by Labor Day, citing the country’s 18 main trading partners.

Investors are focusing on the interest-rate trajectory after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump toyed with the idea of announcing US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s replacement by September or October.

Traders now price in a 20.7% chance of a rate cut in July, compared with 14.5% last week, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 403.09 points, or 0.93%, to 43,789.88, the S&P 500 gained 36.14 points, or 0.58%, to 6,177.16, and the Nasdaq Composite added 108.05 points, or 0.54%, to 20,275.96.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sub-sectors rose. Energy stocks were the only laggards, falling 0.5%.

Shares of Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, rose 1.8% to touch a record high, while other tech-heavyweights including Amazon.com and Apple added 1.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were on track for their best weekly performance in more than a month, while the blue-chip Dow was set for a weekly advance, if gains hold. UBS Global Wealth Management raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,200 from its prior forecast of 6,000, banking on softening trade uncertainty.

Nike’s shares jumped 15.8% after it forecast a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue.

Retailer Lululemon Athletica rose 1.6% after Nike’s results, while Hoka-owner Deckers Outdoor added 2.7%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 34 new lows.

Wall Street S&P 500 NASDAQ Wall Street indexes

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street indexes hit fresh peaks on trade, Fed cut optimism

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories