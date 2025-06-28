‘Meet the Press’ event: Historic victory achieved on 3 fronts in ‘war’ with India: PPP Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan achieved historic victory on three fronts in the war with India – at the military, diplomatic and in its narrative levels.

Addressing the “Meet the Press” event at the National Press Club, Islamabad, on Friday afternoon, Bilawal said, “I appreciate the role of Pakistan’s media, it played a responsible and successful role during the war. Within five days of war, the Pakistani media achieved a historic victory on the international stage and the world appreciated the role of Pakistan’s media. Despite all challenges, the media successfully presented Pakistan’s narrative to the world. Our youth defeated India on digital and social media platforms. The role of Pakistan’s media has been historic and we are proud of it.”

He said, “You, the journalists, played a frontline role, and I value that. You did not compromise your credibility. During the war, Pakistan was transparent, while India spread lies not only through the media but also through diplomatic channels.”

The PPP chairman also appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf and said that he (PM) made the right decision at the right time. He said “the PM announced at right time that Pakistan is ready for international investigations about the terrorist event because our hands are clean.”

He said India didn’t even share its information with anyone about the incident.

Bilawal said Pakistan had always advocated for peace and presented its narrative to the world in the best manner. “We want peace globally. India claimed Pakistan is a terrorist state, but the world outright rejected that narrative. We speak not just for the Pakistani people but for the Indian people too. We don’t want hatred to pass down through generations. The new generation will not accept India’s message of hate. Kashmir is an international dispute. If war erupts between two nuclear powers, it will endanger global peace.”

He said India conspired to label Pakistan as a terrorist state, adding “we foiled that conspiracy.” PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said “US President Donald Trump invited our Field Marshal Asim Munir for a meal — this is a major achievement for Pakistan.”

“India threatens to stop water — this is a violation of the UN Charter. We want peace, but if India stops water, there will be war — and we will win again. If we have to fight a war for water, we will,” he said.

The PPP chairman said, “The new generation wants peace. A ceasefire between Pakistan and India means dialogue should follow. In principle, India should engage in dialogue. The Indian prime minister told Pakistan’s youth, ‘Eat bread or face bullets’. President Trump’s peace efforts are being sabotaged by India.”

Bilawal said the reality is, India didn’t expect such a strong response from Pakistan — and they didn’t fly their jets because they feared they’d be shot down. “If Modi says India didn’t wish for a ceasefire, he should simply say once that Trump is lying,” Bilawal challenged Modi.

Bilawal also condemned Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people, saying, it must stop immediately. “Pakistan will not recognise Israel,” Bilawal said. He said Pakistan’s stance at the United Nations is clear that peace can only come if the UN is recognised and respected.

Speaking on US President Donald Trump inviting Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch, he said Field Marshal Munir is the general who won the war, and it is a matter of pride for Pakistan that the US President invited the Pakistani military chief, the winner of the war, for a meal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025