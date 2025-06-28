PITB holds training session on e-filing

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organised a training session on the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) for officials of the South Punjab Secretariat.

According to the PITB on Friday, South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani chaired the session while Special Secretary Communication and Works Aftab Pirzada, Additional Secretary Ghulam Abbas and Focal Person from S&GAD South Punjab, Engineer Iram Abbas were also present. The training, conducted by the PITB’s e-FOAS team, was aimed at acquainting the participants with the modern digital platform developed to streamline official processes and eliminate manual file movement in government offices.

