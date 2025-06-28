AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-28

SMEDA, PBS launch National SME Survey

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:28am

LAHORE: In a landmark step towards data-driven policy making, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) formally launched the field operations of the National SME Survey at a special ceremony held at the PBS Office in Lahore, coinciding with World MSME Day.

Senior leadership from both organisations attended the event and emphasized the critical importance of the SME Survey in shaping the future of Pakistan’s economic landscape.

In his address, Socrat Aman Rana, CEO SMEDA, highlighted that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, contributing approximately 40 percent to the national GDP, 31 percent to total exports, and generating nearly 78 percent of total employment. He underscored that despite their pivotal role, the lack of reliable and comprehensive data has historically hindered the development of effective, targeted SME policies.

He further informed the audience that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a meeting of the Steering Committee on SME Development, had directed the launch of a nationwide SME Survey to address the long-standing issue of outdated and fragmented data. In line with this directive, SMEDA and PBS joined hands to design and implement the National SME Survey through a collaborative and consultative process involving multiple stakeholders.

Appreciating PBS’s dedication and technical leadership, CEO SMEDA commended the Bureau’s unwavering efforts in successfully executing the early phases of the survey.

Speaking on the occasion, Naeem Uz Zafar, Chief Statistician, PBS, remarked that the survey is being implemented in a phased manner and is designed to cover strategic economic sectors of SMEs through a total of 12 sectoral surveys. He informed the house that four of these surveys have already been successfully completed, owing to the close coordination between PBS, SMEDA, and other stakeholders.

Marking World MSME Day 2025, the Chief Statistician and CEO SMEDA announced the commencement of field operations for the next five sectoral surveys of Education, Human Health & Social Work Activities, Publishing & Software Development, Acco mmodation & Food Service Activities (Hotels and Restaurants) and Other Personal Service Activities. He added that these surveys would generate reliable and current data to support evidence-based policymaking and promote inclusive and sustainable growth within Pakistan’s SME sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PBS Smeda National SME Survey

Comments

200 characters

SMEDA, PBS launch National SME Survey

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories