SMEDA, PBS launch National SME Survey

LAHORE: In a landmark step towards data-driven policy making, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) formally launched the field operations of the National SME Survey at a special ceremony held at the PBS Office in Lahore, coinciding with World MSME Day.

Senior leadership from both organisations attended the event and emphasized the critical importance of the SME Survey in shaping the future of Pakistan’s economic landscape.

In his address, Socrat Aman Rana, CEO SMEDA, highlighted that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, contributing approximately 40 percent to the national GDP, 31 percent to total exports, and generating nearly 78 percent of total employment. He underscored that despite their pivotal role, the lack of reliable and comprehensive data has historically hindered the development of effective, targeted SME policies.

He further informed the audience that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a meeting of the Steering Committee on SME Development, had directed the launch of a nationwide SME Survey to address the long-standing issue of outdated and fragmented data. In line with this directive, SMEDA and PBS joined hands to design and implement the National SME Survey through a collaborative and consultative process involving multiple stakeholders.

Appreciating PBS’s dedication and technical leadership, CEO SMEDA commended the Bureau’s unwavering efforts in successfully executing the early phases of the survey.

Speaking on the occasion, Naeem Uz Zafar, Chief Statistician, PBS, remarked that the survey is being implemented in a phased manner and is designed to cover strategic economic sectors of SMEs through a total of 12 sectoral surveys. He informed the house that four of these surveys have already been successfully completed, owing to the close coordination between PBS, SMEDA, and other stakeholders.

Marking World MSME Day 2025, the Chief Statistician and CEO SMEDA announced the commencement of field operations for the next five sectoral surveys of Education, Human Health & Social Work Activities, Publishing & Software Development, Acco mmodation & Food Service Activities (Hotels and Restaurants) and Other Personal Service Activities. He added that these surveys would generate reliable and current data to support evidence-based policymaking and promote inclusive and sustainable growth within Pakistan’s SME sector.

