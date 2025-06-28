AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-28

PTI says budget will enrich elite at the cost of masses in Pakistan

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 10:35am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday launched a scathing attack on the recently passed Federal Budget for 2025-26, denouncing it as a ‘banker’s blueprint’ crafted to enrich the elite at the expense of the masses.

Speaking at a presser, the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, flanked by Asad Qaiser, Gohar Ali Khan, and other senior party leaders, condemned the budget as a ‘giveaway written by a banker, for his banker buddies’.

“This is not a people’s budget; it’s a banker’s business plan,” Ayub said. “The hybrid regime plans to borrow another Rs6,300 billion from local banks, allowing four or five bank owners to graduate from billionaires to trillionaires. Meanwhile, the nation sinks deeper into debt.”

Ayub accused the government of both fiscal cruelty and political repression, warning that the prices of essential commodities such as flour, sugar, and lentils would soar under the new fiscal measures. “They couldn’t even face the opposition in Parliament. Both the finance minister and the prime minister evaded accountability.”

Moreover, Ayub claimed that former MNA Ijaz Chaudhry was abducted in the dead of night, while former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi remain in jail as hostages of political vendetta. He said several senior PTI leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Omar Cheema, Hassaan Niazi, and Yasmin Rashid and others were imprisoned without bail.

However, Asad Qaiser accused the government of reducing Parliament to a rubber stamp.

MNA Sanaullah Mastikhel criticising the powerful energy lobbies, alleged that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) were “untouchable profiteers” who have plundered the nation for decades under successive governments. “These IPPs have become a cartel, bleeding the country dry through inflated capacity payments and ironclad contracts. They get paid whether they produce electricity or not while the average Pakistani is left in the dark, both literally and financially.”

Masti accused the government of shielding these corporate giants while the public suffers from rolling blackouts and sky-high electricity bills. “Every time the people tighten their belts, these energy barons loosen theirs. And now, with this budget, the same crooks are getting even more incentives. It is daylight robbery, institutionalised.”

He demanded an open audit of all IPP contracts and called for a complete overhaul of the power sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asad Qaiser National Assembly PTI Omar Ayub power sector IPPs contracts Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

PTI says budget will enrich elite at the cost of masses in Pakistan

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Stocks emerge as best-performing asset class in Pakistan for FY25

Domestic consumers: Pakistan govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Ministries oppose gas price increase

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Read more stories