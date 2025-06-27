AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Cybersecurity company identifies over 7mn ‘compromised accounts’ belonging to Netflix, Prime, others

Sohail Sarfraz Published 27 Jun, 2025 08:58pm
AI generated photo
AI generated photo

ISLAMABAD: A cybersecurity company Kaspersky has identified over 7 million compromised accounts belonging to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and others.

In its latest report issued on Friday, the company said its Digital Footprint Intelligence team had analysed “compromised credentials” and uncovered 7,035,236 cases in 2024.

These weren’t stolen directly from the platforms themselves but were collected as part of broader credential theft campaigns, according to report.

Netflix to stream French TV content in world first

Netflix leads both in popularity and in exposure, with 5,632,694 compromised accounts detected. Brazil had the highest number of exposed Netflix credentials in 2024, followed by Mexico and India.

Kaspersky experts detected 680,850 Disney+ accounts in leaked data sets. Again, Brazil stood out as the country with the most breached accounts, followed by Mexico and Germany.

Amazon Prime Video, though smaller in volume with 1,607 compromised accounts, still plays a significant role, especially among Gen Z viewers looking for more subversive or edgy narratives.

Once a device is infected, cybercriminals don’t stop at the streaming app. Malware collects sensitive data — account credentials, cookies, bank card details — which are then sold or leaked on underground forums.

Sometimes, attackers give this data away just to build their reputation. These forums are active, fast-moving, and accessible to a wide range of malicious actors. What begins as a compromised Netflix password can quickly snowball into broader digital intrusion, identity theft, or financial fraud, especially if the same credentials are reused across services, the report said.

To watch favorite shows safely, Kaspersky recommended changing passwords for the potentially compromised accounts and ensure there has been no suspicious activity associated with these accounts.

Netflix signals confidence with upbeat revenue outlook

Always use a legitimate, paid subscription when accessing streaming services and ensure you’re using apps from official marketplaces or the official websites. Use a reliable security solution, like Kaspersky Premium, to detect malicious attachments that could compromise your data. Ensure secure browsing and safe messaging with Kaspersky VPN, protecting your IP address and preventing data leaks, the report recommended.

Netflix cybersecurity Kaspersky Amazon Prime global cybersecurity company Digital Footprint Intelligence

Comments

200 characters

Cybersecurity company identifies over 7mn ‘compromised accounts’ belonging to Netflix, Prime, others

Supreme Court declares PTI not eligible for reserved seats

World Bank reaffirms commitment to $40bn CPF with Pakistan

Pakistan hails UNSC’s decision to remove references from report on children and armed conflict

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

Rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Nine dead, 14 missing as flash flood sweeps tourists in Swat River

NDMA issues impact-based weather alerts as monsoon rains lash Pakistan

Philip Morris accepts buyback price of Rs1,300 for voluntary delisting from PSX

US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’

India, Russia discussed supply of missile systems, upgrades to fighter jets, New Delhi says

Read more stories