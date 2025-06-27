Cybersecurity company identifies over 7mn ‘compromised accounts’ belonging to Netflix, Prime, others

ISLAMABAD: A cybersecurity company Kaspersky has identified over 7 million compromised accounts belonging to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and others.

In its latest report issued on Friday, the company said its Digital Footprint Intelligence team had analysed “compromised credentials” and uncovered 7,035,236 cases in 2024.

These weren’t stolen directly from the platforms themselves but were collected as part of broader credential theft campaigns, according to report.

Netflix to stream French TV content in world first

Netflix leads both in popularity and in exposure, with 5,632,694 compromised accounts detected. Brazil had the highest number of exposed Netflix credentials in 2024, followed by Mexico and India.

Kaspersky experts detected 680,850 Disney+ accounts in leaked data sets. Again, Brazil stood out as the country with the most breached accounts, followed by Mexico and Germany.

Amazon Prime Video, though smaller in volume with 1,607 compromised accounts, still plays a significant role, especially among Gen Z viewers looking for more subversive or edgy narratives.

Once a device is infected, cybercriminals don’t stop at the streaming app. Malware collects sensitive data — account credentials, cookies, bank card details — which are then sold or leaked on underground forums.

Sometimes, attackers give this data away just to build their reputation. These forums are active, fast-moving, and accessible to a wide range of malicious actors. What begins as a compromised Netflix password can quickly snowball into broader digital intrusion, identity theft, or financial fraud, especially if the same credentials are reused across services, the report said.

To watch favorite shows safely, Kaspersky recommended changing passwords for the potentially compromised accounts and ensure there has been no suspicious activity associated with these accounts.

Netflix signals confidence with upbeat revenue outlook

Always use a legitimate, paid subscription when accessing streaming services and ensure you’re using apps from official marketplaces or the official websites. Use a reliable security solution, like Kaspersky Premium, to detect malicious attachments that could compromise your data. Ensure secure browsing and safe messaging with Kaspersky VPN, protecting your IP address and preventing data leaks, the report recommended.