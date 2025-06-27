AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India arrests three after student gang-rape in Kolkata

AFP Published 27 Jun, 2025 05:43pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested three men accused of gang raping a law student in Kolkata, officials said Friday, a case that has reignited anger in a city still scarred by the rape and murder of a doctor last year.

The survivor said she was assaulted on Wednesday evening inside a room on the college premises, Indian media reported, with the three accused including two current and one former student.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the ruling party in West Bengal state, said the “full weight of the law will be brought to bear”.

The case again highlights the chronic issue of sexual violence in the world’s most populous country, where an average of nearly 90 rapes a day were reported in 2022.

It has also sparked fresh political clashes between the AITC and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP accused the AITC-led state government of failing to protect women.

West Bengal had become a “breeding ground for crimes against women”, the BJP said in a statement. “State machinery continues to fail its daughters”.

The AITC rejected the accusations.

Indian police arrest four people for cricket fans stampede

The assault comes after a Kolkata court in January sentenced the rapist and murderer of a 31-year-old doctor to life in prison.

Her killing in August 2024 at a state-run hospital in Kolkata triggered protests, with candlelight marches and nationwide outrage over the continuing violence against women.

The brutality of that attack drew comparisons to the 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi, a crime that shocked the country and led to widespread demonstrations.

Indian police Kolkata Bharatiya Janata Party india gang rape All India Trinamool Congress

Comments

200 characters

India arrests three after student gang-rape in Kolkata

World Bank reaffirms commitment to $40bn CPF with Pakistan

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

Rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Nine dead, 14 missing as flash flood sweeps tourists in Swat River

NDMA issues impact-based weather alerts as monsoon rains lash Pakistan

Philip Morris accepts buyback price of Rs1,300 for voluntary delisting from PSX

US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’

India, Russia discussed supply of missile systems, upgrades to fighter jets, New Delhi says

Israel would have killed Iran’s Khamenei if given opportunity: Katz

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories