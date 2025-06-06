AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian police arrest four people for cricket fans stampede

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 10:44am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Police in India’s tech capital of Bengaluru have arrested four people, including an official of a top cricket franchise, in connection with a stampede during a trophy celebration that killed 11 people and injured 47, media reported.

Four people, three from an event management company and one official from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket team, whose victory in the Indian Premier League this week led to fan frenzy, were arrested early on Friday morning, media said.

Spokespersons for the team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru were celebrating their win the previous day over Punjab Kings in the final of the IPL’s 18th edition, the world’s richest T20 cricket league.

The team had given away free passes for the celebration at a stadium in the city but said that numbers would be limited.

Thousands of people gathered outside the stadium, and fans without passes tried push through the gates, leading to a stampede.

At least 11 die in crowd chaos outside Indian cricket stadium

The franchise said later the incident was “unfortunate” and pledged one million Indian rupees to each family of the 11 fans who died on Wednesday.

Stampedes occur frequently in India, mainly at religious events, but it was the first time in 45 years that fans had died in a crush at a sporting event, media said.

India’s head cricket coach Gautam Gambhir said on Thursday he did not support such roadshows and celebrations.

“Celebration is important. But more important than that is the life of any person. So, if we are not prepared or if we can’t handle the crowd in that way, then we might as well not have these roadshows,” Gambhir told reporters.

Indian police Indian Premier League Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Comments

200 characters

Indian police arrest four people for cricket fans stampede

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

Pakistan’s crypto chief meets New York City mayor, pushes for global blockchain cooperation

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

Oil prices on track for solid weekly gains as China and U.S. resume trade talks

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Trump-Musk row slams Tesla shares, $150 billion in market value wiped out

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn of SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space program

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

Read more stories