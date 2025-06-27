AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.11%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.5%)
FCCL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
FLYNG 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.52%)
HUBC 140.12 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2%)
HUMNL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.25%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
KOSM 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.87%)
MLCF 84.82 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
OGDC 220.80 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (1.62%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
PAEL 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
PIAHCLA 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.58%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
PPL 171.30 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.99%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.72%)
SEARL 87.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.1%)
SSGC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.54%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.63%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
TPLP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
YOUW 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 181.5 (1.46%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 641.2 (1.7%)
KSE100 123,628 Increased By 1581.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 37,737 Increased By 534.9 (1.44%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa’s rand flat, traders eye coalition tension

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2025 01:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was largely flat in early trade on Friday after sharp falls a day earlier, with traders keeping an eye on a potentially disruptive dispute between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his main coalition partner.

The currency was 0.1% higher against the dollar at 17.8550 at 0947 GMT, a day after Ramaphosa, of the African National Congress (ANC), fired the deputy trade minister, from the Democratic Alliance (DA), without giving a reason.

DA spokesperson Karabo Khakhau told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that Ramaphosa has until 1330 GMT on Saturday to either reinstate their member or remove three ANC members who the DA says are implicated in corruption.

Commerzbank analyst Volkmar Baur said in a research note this tension going into the weekend could weigh heavily on the local currency.

South African rand inches up, central bank bulletin and PPI due

On Monday, investor attention will also be on May credit extension and money supply data, trade balance and budget balance data for the same month.

South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond fell sharply in early deals, as the yield rose 12.5 basis points to 10.08%.

rand South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South Africa’s rand flat, traders eye coalition tension

Finance Bill sails through parliament

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

Bank holiday on Tuesday

Pakistan Oilfields Limited strikes hydrocarbons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

India, Russia discussed supply of missile systems, upgrades to fighter jets, New Delhi says

Oil set to log steepest weekly decline in two years as war premium vanishes

Read more stories