Bank holiday on Tuesday

BR Web Desk Published 27 Jun, 2025 01:43pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday said it will remain closed on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, which shall be observed as a bank holiday.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealings on 1st July, 2025 (Tuesday), which shall be observed as a bank holiday.

“All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date. However, employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual,” read the central bank’s notice.

