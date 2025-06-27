Bank holiday on Tuesday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday said it will remain closed on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, which shall be observed as a bank holiday.

“All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date. However, employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual,” read the central bank’s notice.