COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir underscored the imperative of inter-institutional cohesion, mutual respect, and unified national purpose in advancing Pakistan’s strategic and developmental objectives.

“The Field Marshal engaged with the probationary officers of the 52nd Common Training Program (CTP) of the Civil Services Academy during a session held at the Army Auditorium,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release today.

This interaction with the COAS formed part of a broader national initiative aimed at strengthening institutional synergy and deepening mutual understanding between Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.“

The Field Marshal spoke on a range of critical issues, including national security imperatives, prevailing internal and external challenges, and the pivotal role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in preserving regional peace and national stability.

He further highlighted the indispensable role of a capable, transparent, and service-driven civil bureaucracy within the architecture of state governance.

The ISPR said that the COAS urged the young officers to embody the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and patriotic commitment in the fulfillment of their responsibilities to the nation.

“The CTP participants expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the senior military leadership and gain first-hand insight into the Pakistan Army Leadership’s strategic vision, operational readiness, and its multifaceted contributions to national resilience and development.”