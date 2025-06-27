AIRLINK 144.49 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.11%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.44%)
FCCL 45.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
FLYNG 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.17%)
HUBC 139.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
KOSM 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.31%)
MLCF 84.61 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.56%)
OGDC 219.25 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (0.9%)
PACE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
PAEL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
POWER 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.89%)
PPL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.51%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.93%)
SSGC 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
SYM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.77%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5%)
BR100 12,611 Increased By 160.7 (1.29%)
BR30 38,212 Increased By 545.4 (1.45%)
KSE100 123,473 Increased By 1426.6 (1.17%)
KSE30 37,688 Increased By 485.2 (1.3%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

BR Web Desk Published 27 Jun, 2025 11:42am

Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir underscored the imperative of inter-institutional cohesion, mutual respect, and unified national purpose in advancing Pakistan’s strategic and developmental objectives.

“The Field Marshal engaged with the probationary officers of the 52nd Common Training Program (CTP) of the Civil Services Academy during a session held at the Army Auditorium,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release today.

This interaction with the COAS formed part of a broader national initiative aimed at strengthening institutional synergy and deepening mutual understanding between Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.“

The Field Marshal spoke on a range of critical issues, including national security imperatives, prevailing internal and external challenges, and the pivotal role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in preserving regional peace and national stability.

He further highlighted the indispensable role of a capable, transparent, and service-driven civil bureaucracy within the architecture of state governance.

The ISPR said that the COAS urged the young officers to embody the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and patriotic commitment in the fulfillment of their responsibilities to the nation.

“The CTP participants expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the senior military leadership and gain first-hand insight into the Pakistan Army Leadership’s strategic vision, operational readiness, and its multifaceted contributions to national resilience and development.”

ISPR COAS General Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

Pakistan Oilfields Limited strikes hydrocarbons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Oil set to log steepest weekly decline in two years as war premium vanishes

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Read more stories