AIRLINK 144.49 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.11%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.44%)
FCCL 45.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
FLYNG 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.17%)
HUBC 139.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
KOSM 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.31%)
MLCF 84.61 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.56%)
OGDC 219.25 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (0.9%)
PACE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
PAEL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
POWER 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.89%)
PPL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.51%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.93%)
SSGC 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
SYM 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.77%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5%)
BR100 12,611 Increased By 160.7 (1.29%)
BR30 38,212 Increased By 545.4 (1.45%)
KSE100 123,473 Increased By 1426.6 (1.17%)
KSE30 37,688 Increased By 485.2 (1.3%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields inch up ahead of large debt supply

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2025 11:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were slightly higher in early deals on Friday, ahead of debt supply due later in the day, with the major focus staying on the demand for the benchmark 2035 bond.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was at 6.2845% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with the previous close of 6.2763%.

“We can see a lot of short positions, over 100 billion rupees in the new benchmark,” a trader with a private bank said. “The auction should sail through as traders would look to square these positions.”

New Delhi is set to raise 360 billion rupees ($4.21 billion) through bonds, including 300 billion rupees of the benchmark note, later in the day. The auction will likely boost trading volumes in this paper as the outstanding would reach 900 billion rupees.

Bond yields slipped briefly at the open, reflecting strong demand from state-run banks that bought bonds worth 106 billion rupees on a net basis on Thursday. It was their biggest single-session purchase in seven weeks, data from clearing house showed.

The Reserve Bank of India will also conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction for 1 trillion rupees during the day, which the traders will keenly watch to gauge its impact on the banking system’s liquidity surplus.

India’s 5-year bond yield leads rise on RBI’s cash withdrawal plan

Earlier this month, Reuters reported the RBI could start conducting these auctions as and when required and that it had sought market feedback on aligning the call money rate more closely with the repo rate, which would effectively tweak liquidity levels.

The average daily liquidity surplus stood at 2.74 trillion rupees this month.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap rates were a tad higher, in line with government bonds.

The one-year OIS rate was flat at 5.54%, the two-year OIS rate was up over 1 basis point at 5.51% and the liquid five-year was up 1 basis point at 5.69%.

Indian government bond yields Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields inch up ahead of large debt supply

KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points in early trade

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

Pakistan Oilfields Limited strikes hydrocarbons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Oil set to log steepest weekly decline in two years as war premium vanishes

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Read more stories