AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-27

NA Speaker hails NAB for Rs5.311trn recovery

Naveed Butt Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the performance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on direct and indirect recovery of Rs5.311 trillion ($18.6 billion) during October to December 2023.

The speaker appreciating this while talking to Chairman NAB Lt Gen (retired) Nazir Ahmed Butt, who called on him at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday.

The National Assembly speaker said the unprecedented direct and indirect recoveries amounting to 5.311 trillion during October to December 2023 by the NAB is reflective of the bureau's transformation into an apolitical, fair, efficient, and trustworthy entity.

He also expressed satisfaction over the austerity measures and the complete revamping of the NAB through AI-based digitalisation.

Sadiq appreciated the measures taken by the NAB for the facilitation of complaints, complete automation and up-gradation of the NAB.

He also lauded the establishment of Special Accountability Facilitation Desks in all the provinces for transforming NAB as a business-friendly entity. The speaker lauded the positive role of the NAB in the economic stability of the country.

On the occasion, the NAB chairman expressed his resolve to transform the bureau into a model entity.

He also presented the NAB's Annual Report 2023-2024 to the National Assembly speaker.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly NAB Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Comments

200 characters

NA Speaker hails NAB for Rs5.311trn recovery

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories