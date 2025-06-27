NA Speaker hails NAB for Rs5.311trn recovery

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the performance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on direct and indirect recovery of Rs5.311 trillion ($18.6 billion) during October to December 2023.

The speaker appreciating this while talking to Chairman NAB Lt Gen (retired) Nazir Ahmed Butt, who called on him at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday.

The National Assembly speaker said the unprecedented direct and indirect recoveries amounting to 5.311 trillion during October to December 2023 by the NAB is reflective of the bureau's transformation into an apolitical, fair, efficient, and trustworthy entity.

He also expressed satisfaction over the austerity measures and the complete revamping of the NAB through AI-based digitalisation.

Sadiq appreciated the measures taken by the NAB for the facilitation of complaints, complete automation and up-gradation of the NAB.

He also lauded the establishment of Special Accountability Facilitation Desks in all the provinces for transforming NAB as a business-friendly entity. The speaker lauded the positive role of the NAB in the economic stability of the country.

On the occasion, the NAB chairman expressed his resolve to transform the bureau into a model entity.

He also presented the NAB's Annual Report 2023-2024 to the National Assembly speaker.

