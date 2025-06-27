AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
World Print 2025-06-27

29 pupils taking high school exams killed in C Africa crush

AFP Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

BANGUI: Twenty-nine students taking their high school exams in the Central African Republic died in a stampede sparked by an exploding power transformer, the health ministry told AFP Thursday.

Just over 5,300 students were sitting the second day of the baccalaureat exams at the time of the explosion early Wednesday afternoon in Bangui, the capital of the deeply poor nation. In the ensuing panic, supervisors and students tried to flee, some jumping from the first floor of the school. The injured were transported by ambulance, on the back of pickup trucks or by motorbike taxi, AFP journalists saw. “I would like to express my solidarity and compassion to the parents of the deceased candidates, to the educational staff, to the students,” President Faustin Archange Touadera said in a video published on his party’s Facebook page.

Central African Republic students killed Faustin Archange Touadera

