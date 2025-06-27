AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
Emirates resumes operations after minimal disruption on 23rd

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

KARACHI: Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, has successfully navigated its operations through challenging regional events that occurred on June 23, ensuring minimal disruptions to passenger travel plans. Despite rapidly evolving developments, the airline quickly activated its contingency plans, resuming regularly scheduled flights within a few hours.

According to Emirates, the airline’s robust disruption plans enabled it to manage the situation effectively, with no diversions reported and only a small number of cancellations. Some flights experienced longer flight paths due to airspace congestion, but overall, the airline maintained its commitment to safe and reliable travel.

Over the past two weeks, Emirates has demonstrated its ability to adapt to changing circumstances, maintaining scheduled services by rerouting flights to avoid conflict zones. The airline has successfully served over 1.7 million passengers on more than 5,800 flights across its global network, delivering certainty to their travel plans when they needed it most.

Emirates took immediate action by suspending flights to areas directly impacted by conflict, while maintaining operations to all other destinations. Services to Amman and Beirut were briefly suspended but resumed quickly, showcasing the airline’s agility in responding to evolving situations.

The airline prioritised the safety of its passengers and crew, continuously monitoring developments, coordinating with aviation authorities, and assessing potential risks to ensure all flights were safely rerouted away from conflict zones. Emirates also met the most stringent regulatory requirements, upholding its commitment to safe and reliable travel.

“We would never fly if it was not safe to do so,” Emirates emphasised, highlighting the airline’s unwavering commitment to safety.

