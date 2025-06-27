AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-27

CM vows to continue efforts for a drug-free Punjab

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that for the better and bright future of the youth, we reiterate our commitment to a drug-free Punjab. The Punjab government is committed to carry out coordinated efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs across Punjab, she said, in her message on the “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.”

The CM said, “The purpose of celebrating the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is to provide awareness and consciousness about drug abuse and its eradication from the society.”

She highlighted, “We must pledge to create a safe environment for children free from the detrimental effects of drugs.”

She expressed her best wishes to all organizations and well aware citizens who are playing their due positive role in preventing drug abuse from the entire society. She emphasised that the drugs addicts are a great cause of concern for the entire society. She revealed that Anti-Narcotics Force is being reactivated and streamlined in Punjab so as to stamp out drug trafficking in the province. She vowed, “Our firm resolve and determination to halt drug trafficking is unwavering at all costs.”

She urged the parents to fully support the efforts of the government and other relevant organizations for the prevention and eradication of drugs from the society. She exhorted the parents to keep a vigilant eye on the movements and habits of their children. She appealed to all the citizens to create awareness about the hazards of drugs and help those fighting against drug abuse.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Drug free Punjab

Comments

200 characters

CM vows to continue efforts for a drug-free Punjab

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories