CM vows to continue efforts for a drug-free Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that for the better and bright future of the youth, we reiterate our commitment to a drug-free Punjab. The Punjab government is committed to carry out coordinated efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs across Punjab, she said, in her message on the “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.”

The CM said, “The purpose of celebrating the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is to provide awareness and consciousness about drug abuse and its eradication from the society.”

She highlighted, “We must pledge to create a safe environment for children free from the detrimental effects of drugs.”

She expressed her best wishes to all organizations and well aware citizens who are playing their due positive role in preventing drug abuse from the entire society. She emphasised that the drugs addicts are a great cause of concern for the entire society. She revealed that Anti-Narcotics Force is being reactivated and streamlined in Punjab so as to stamp out drug trafficking in the province. She vowed, “Our firm resolve and determination to halt drug trafficking is unwavering at all costs.”

She urged the parents to fully support the efforts of the government and other relevant organizations for the prevention and eradication of drugs from the society. She exhorted the parents to keep a vigilant eye on the movements and habits of their children. She appealed to all the citizens to create awareness about the hazards of drugs and help those fighting against drug abuse.

