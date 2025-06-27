Gree’s partner Prestige 2025 celebrates excellence

LAHORE: Reinforcing its commitment to innovation, quality, and enduring partnerships, Gree hosted its premier dealer event, Gree Partner Prestige 2025, at the local hotel in Lahore. The exclusive gathering brought together top dealers and partners from across the country for a night of recognition, collaboration, and insight into Gree’s future vision.

Organized by Gree and its official brand partner in Pakistan, DWP Group, the event spotlighted Gree’s latest technological advancements, reaffirming its global leadership as the world’s No. 1 brand in split air conditioners. The evening featured a formal product showcase, recognition of top-performing dealers, and strategic business updates. A highlight of the night was the launch of the “Gree Airy Series – Built for the Extreme” TVC, which received an overwhelmingly positive response from attendees.

