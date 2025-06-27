AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-27

Digital innovation: Punjab signs MoU to boost cotton production

Zahid Baig Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

LAHORE: In a major step toward revitalizing cotton production in Punjab, the Agriculture Department Punjab and the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote sustainable cotton cultivation and enhance farmer incomes.

A separate service agreement was signed by Hassan Akram on behalf of FACE and Jaudat Ayaz on behalf of Ba-Khabar Kissan. The signing ceremony was held at Agriculture House, Lahore, with Punjab Minister for Agriculture & Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, attending as the chief guest. Also present at the event was Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, along with other senior officials from both public and private sector organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Kirmani emphasized the significance of cotton as a key cash crop for Pakistan. “This MoU is a milestone that will support the revival and promotion of cotton production in Punjab,” he said. “Our joint efforts with BCI will help build a stronger cotton value chain and raise international demand for Pakistani cotton.”

The collaboration between the Agriculture Department and BCI will include demo plots, responsible pesticide use, farmer training, and improved irrigation practices to ensure traceable and high-quality cotton output.

As part of the initiative the Food Security & Agriculture Center of Excellence (FACE) and Ba-Khabar Kissan will launch a cutting-edge digital portal including a mobile app powered by Artificial Intelligence. This app will serve approximately 500,000 registered farmers by providing pest alerts, weather updates, and real-time monitoring of cotton-growing areas. The platform will also help identify regions with high and low productivity, aiding in more efficient planning and resource allocation.

The Minister further announced that an agricultural planning framework is in development for the next fiscal year. This framework will offer both technical and financial support to public and private stakeholders, initially targeting cotton and later expanding to wheat and other major crops.

The Secretary Agriculture reaffirmed the department’s commitment to supporting the private sector in addressing cotton sector challenges. “Adoption of modern technologies is essential, and success depends on close collaboration among all stakeholders,” he said.

The MoU was signed by Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Chaudhry Abdul Hameed and BCI representative Dr Muhammad Qadeer. The event was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director Generals Naveed Asmat Kahloon and Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Consultant Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, BCI Country Director Hina Fauzia, Ba-Khabar Kissan CEO Khizar Alam, and other dignitaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

mou cotton production Agriculture Department Punjab Hassan Akram

Comments

200 characters

Digital innovation: Punjab signs MoU to boost cotton production

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories