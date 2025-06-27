Slow business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained easy and the trading volume remained moderate.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the ginning process was affected in Punjab due to rain in cotton growing areas of Punjab. It is expected that rains will start in Sindh.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 16,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 7,800 per maund.

Around, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund and 600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

