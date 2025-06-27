AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-27

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

The Karachi Port Trust handled 127,144 tonnes of cargo comprising 53,817 tonnes of import cargo and 73,327 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 53,817 comprised of 28,404 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,863 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,843 tonnes of Dap, 583 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds & 3,124 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 73,327 comprised of 31,276 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 450 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,842 tonnes of Cement, 29,799 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,960 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 04 ships namely, Griffin T, Chorus V, Hong Jia 21, & Chipol Guangan, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely X-Press Salween, Ncc Sama, Bright Falcon, Xin Shan Tou, & Wadi Feran, sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Hansa Africa, Lyric Harmony, Handy Stranger, Epic Santosa, Nave Cielo and Weco Molou are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 163,139 tonnes, comprising 124,700 tonnes imports cargo and 38,439 export cargo carried in 2,969 Containers (1,472 TEUs Imports &1,497 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Ealdor, Phoenix Ocean, Serene-O, Ogino Park, Horizon-1 and Maran Gas Asclepius & another ship ‘ONE Motivator’ carrying Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Gasoline, Chemicals, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL, SSGC, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Thursday 26th June, while another containers ship ‘X-Press Kohima’ due to arrive at outer an chorage on Thursday 26th June, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories