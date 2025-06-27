Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

The Karachi Port Trust handled 127,144 tonnes of cargo comprising 53,817 tonnes of import cargo and 73,327 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 53,817 comprised of 28,404 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,863 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,843 tonnes of Dap, 583 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds & 3,124 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 73,327 comprised of 31,276 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 450 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,842 tonnes of Cement, 29,799 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,960 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 04 ships namely, Griffin T, Chorus V, Hong Jia 21, & Chipol Guangan, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely X-Press Salween, Ncc Sama, Bright Falcon, Xin Shan Tou, & Wadi Feran, sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Hansa Africa, Lyric Harmony, Handy Stranger, Epic Santosa, Nave Cielo and Weco Molou are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 163,139 tonnes, comprising 124,700 tonnes imports cargo and 38,439 export cargo carried in 2,969 Containers (1,472 TEUs Imports &1,497 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Ealdor, Phoenix Ocean, Serene-O, Ogino Park, Horizon-1 and Maran Gas Asclepius & another ship ‘ONE Motivator’ carrying Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Gasoline, Chemicals, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL, SSGC, PGPCL and QICT respectively on Thursday 26th June, while another containers ship ‘X-Press Kohima’ due to arrive at outer an chorage on Thursday 26th June, 2025.

