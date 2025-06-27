KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 25.868 billion and the number of lots traded was 34,042.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.713 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.690 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.083 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.994 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.701 billion), Silver (PKR 1.539 billion), DJ (PKR 503.580 million), Natural Gas (PKR 217.001 million), Copper (PKR 163.625 million), SP 500 (PKR 116.880 million), Japan Equity (PKR 88.571 million) and Brent (PKR 54.400 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 20.410 million were traded.

