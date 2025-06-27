AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
Markets Print 2025-06-27

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 26, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 26, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                122,046.46
High:                     123,417.87
Low:                      122,142.43
Net Change:                   715.18
Volume (000):                244,241
Value (000):              18,254,614
Makt Cap (000)         3,649,573,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,120.89
NET CH                     (-) 80.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,444.61
NET CH                    (-) 107.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 32,454.53
NET CH                    (-) 464.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,183.44
NET CH                    (-) 167.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,713.83
NET CH                     (-) 22.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  2,787.32
NET CH                     (-) 35.55
------------------------------------
As on:                  26-JUNE-2025
====================================

