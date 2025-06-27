KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 26, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 122,046.46 High: 123,417.87 Low: 122,142.43 Net Change: 715.18 Volume (000): 244,241 Value (000): 18,254,614 Makt Cap (000) 3,649,573,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,120.89 NET CH (-) 80.25 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,444.61 NET CH (-) 107.71 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 32,454.53 NET CH (-) 464.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,183.44 NET CH (-) 167.82 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,713.83 NET CH (-) 22.07 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,787.32 NET CH (-) 35.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-JUNE-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025