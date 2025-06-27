Markets Print 2025-06-27
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 26, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 26, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 122,046.46
High: 123,417.87
Low: 122,142.43
Net Change: 715.18
Volume (000): 244,241
Value (000): 18,254,614
Makt Cap (000) 3,649,573,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,120.89
NET CH (-) 80.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,444.61
NET CH (-) 107.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 32,454.53
NET CH (-) 464.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,183.44
NET CH (-) 167.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,713.83
NET CH (-) 22.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,787.32
NET CH (-) 35.55
------------------------------------
As on: 26-JUNE-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments