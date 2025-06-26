Crowned twice: Faisal Jewel dominates International Property Awards 2025

Faisal Jewel, the flagship project of Faisal Town, has achieved a remarkable milestone, earned global recognition, and brought pride to Pakistan’s real estate industry. With a powerful vision, bold ambition, and architectural brilliance, Faisal Jewel has not only transformed the skyline but it has also placed Pakistan firmly on the global map.

During the 2025 International Property Awards event in Bangkok, Thailand, Faisal Jewel secured two major awards, marking a double triumph for Faisal Town. The project was celebrated for its innovation, design excellence, and commitment to urban transformation. Celebrated as a symbol of modern excellence, this landmark development has quickly become a focal point for investors and industry visionaries alike.

From vision to victory, Faisal Jewel represents more than just a construction marvel—it symbolizes the potential of Pakistani talent to compete on the world stage. This recognition underscores Faisal Town’s commitment to delivering world-class developments that blend aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability.

As cities grow and evolve, the future of urban development is going vertical. With Faisal Jewel, Faisal Town is not just keeping up with global trends—it’s leading them. This achievement reflects years of planning, dedication, and an unyielding belief in excellence.

Faisal Jewel’s global success story is a testament to Pakistan’s rising stature in modern architecture and real estate. The world is watching—and Faisal Town is just getting started.