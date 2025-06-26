AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Crowned twice: Faisal Jewel dominates International Property Awards 2025

Sponsored Content Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 10:02pm

Faisal Jewel, the flagship project of Faisal Town, has achieved a remarkable milestone, earned global recognition, and brought pride to Pakistan’s real estate industry. With a powerful vision, bold ambition, and architectural brilliance, Faisal Jewel has not only transformed the skyline but it has also placed Pakistan firmly on the global map.

During the 2025 International Property Awards event in Bangkok, Thailand, Faisal Jewel secured two major awards, marking a double triumph for Faisal Town. The project was celebrated for its innovation, design excellence, and commitment to urban transformation. Celebrated as a symbol of modern excellence, this landmark development has quickly become a focal point for investors and industry visionaries alike.

From vision to victory, Faisal Jewel represents more than just a construction marvel—it symbolizes the potential of Pakistani talent to compete on the world stage. This recognition underscores Faisal Town’s commitment to delivering world-class developments that blend aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability.

As cities grow and evolve, the future of urban development is going vertical. With Faisal Jewel, Faisal Town is not just keeping up with global trends—it’s leading them. This achievement reflects years of planning, dedication, and an unyielding belief in excellence.

Faisal Jewel’s global success story is a testament to Pakistan’s rising stature in modern architecture and real estate. The world is watching—and Faisal Town is just getting started.

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

real estate Faisal Town International Property Awards 2025 Faisal Jewel

Comments

200 characters

Crowned twice: Faisal Jewel dominates International Property Awards 2025

National Assembly passes Rs17.57trn federal budget for FY2025-26

Supreme leader says Iran would strike back if attacked

Selling presssure at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Oil climbs as investors shift focus to demand signals, dollar weakens

Spain PM says Gaza in ‘catastrophic situation of genocide’

Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on July 6

Pakistan’s first AI data centre launched in Karachi

NDMA issues rain, flood warnings for multiple regions across Pakistan

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicating torture, stands with global victims

Read more stories