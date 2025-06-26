AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s first AI data centre launched in Karachi

Salman Siddiqui Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 05:56pm
A message reading “AI artificial intelligence”, a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration. Photo: Reuters
A message reading “AI artificial intelligence”, a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration. Photo: Reuters

Data Vault Pakistan has officially launched the country’s first AI-focused data centre in Karachi, an initiative set to transform how the nation builds, deploys, and scales artificial intelligence.

The launch comes at a time when Pakistan is trying to accelerate its national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

The next-generation facility is designed to fuel the ambitions of Pakistan’s AI ecosystem, offering infrastructure for startups, researchers, enterprises, and government agencies, according to a press release from Data Vault.

From high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) computing to secure cloud environments, Data Vault says it is making it possible for AI innovation to happen at home on Pakistani soil, “powered by clean energy, and protected by sovereign infrastructure”.

“We didn’t just build a data centre—we built a launchpad for Pakistan’s AI future. Our goal is to give local innovators the tools and confidence they need to create world-class solutions, without depending on foreign platforms. This is about self-reliance, empowerment, and unleashing Pakistan’s true digital potential,” Mehwish Salman Ali, founder and CEO of Data Vault Pakistan, said.

With Data Vault, AI startups in Pakistan can now access enterprise-grade GPU-as-a-service to train and deploy models “faster and more affordably”.

This means faster go-to-market times, fewer limitations on compute power, and greater independence for local founders.

Universities and research institutes can also benefit from partnerships with the facility, tapping into scalable infrastructure that supports deep learning, academic research, and applied AI, according to the press release.

At the enterprise and government level, organisations can host sensitive workloads in a fully compliant, high-security environment ensuring data stays within the country and meets global standards for privacy and protection, it added.

Data Vault claims to run its system entirely on solar power, making it Pakistan’s first green data centre purpose-built for AI.

According to the press release, it integrates advanced encryption and zero-trust architecture to protect sensitive workloads and critical infrastructure, and all data is stored locally.

“By providing affordable, secure, and scalable access to computers, Data Vault is helping unlock opportunities for every entrepreneur, engineer, student, and policymaker committed to building Pakistan’s AI future,” the company said.

Technology artificial intelligence Data Vault Pakistan AI data centre Pakistan's first AI data centre Pakistan’s AI ecosystem

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s first AI data centre launched in Karachi

Selling presssure at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

NDMA issues rain, flood warnings for multiple regions across Pakistan

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eradicating torture, stands with global victims

Pakistan’s chemical maker to set up 1.1MW captive wind power project in Hub

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,335 in Pakistan

Japan’s Komatsu to establish $100mn maintenance facility in Karachi: report

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

Read more stories