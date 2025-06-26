Pakistan’s first AI data centre launched in Karachi

Data Vault Pakistan has officially launched the country’s first AI-focused data centre in Karachi, an initiative set to transform how the nation builds, deploys, and scales artificial intelligence.

The launch comes at a time when Pakistan is trying to accelerate its national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

The next-generation facility is designed to fuel the ambitions of Pakistan’s AI ecosystem, offering infrastructure for startups, researchers, enterprises, and government agencies, according to a press release from Data Vault.

From high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) computing to secure cloud environments, Data Vault says it is making it possible for AI innovation to happen at home on Pakistani soil, “powered by clean energy, and protected by sovereign infrastructure”.

“We didn’t just build a data centre—we built a launchpad for Pakistan’s AI future. Our goal is to give local innovators the tools and confidence they need to create world-class solutions, without depending on foreign platforms. This is about self-reliance, empowerment, and unleashing Pakistan’s true digital potential,” Mehwish Salman Ali, founder and CEO of Data Vault Pakistan, said.

With Data Vault, AI startups in Pakistan can now access enterprise-grade GPU-as-a-service to train and deploy models “faster and more affordably”.

This means faster go-to-market times, fewer limitations on compute power, and greater independence for local founders.

Universities and research institutes can also benefit from partnerships with the facility, tapping into scalable infrastructure that supports deep learning, academic research, and applied AI, according to the press release.

At the enterprise and government level, organisations can host sensitive workloads in a fully compliant, high-security environment ensuring data stays within the country and meets global standards for privacy and protection, it added.

Data Vault claims to run its system entirely on solar power, making it Pakistan’s first green data centre purpose-built for AI.

According to the press release, it integrates advanced encryption and zero-trust architecture to protect sensitive workloads and critical infrastructure, and all data is stored locally.

“By providing affordable, secure, and scalable access to computers, Data Vault is helping unlock opportunities for every entrepreneur, engineer, student, and policymaker committed to building Pakistan’s AI future,” the company said.